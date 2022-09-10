Hira Khan wins social media with her latest pictures

Actor Hira Khan shared her latest pictures that are going viral on social media application Instagram.

The caption read, “Pov: mai apni favourite hun (Point of view: I am my own favourite person).” The viral pictures have thousands of like from Instagram users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Hira Khan has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself and professional work.

An Instagram reel shared by showbiz starlet Hira Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star took to her account on the photo and video sharing application and shared a reel flaunting her glam look. The montage clip of her aesthetic pictures was captioned with single emoji. It showed Hira Khan in a blue sleeveless top and white pants, as she posed for sunkissed clicks at what seems like her balcony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

She began her career as a model couple of years ago and soon got her breakthrough in acting.

The pageant winner is currently winning hearts with her impeccable performance in Mere Humsafar as Rumi, and in Woh Pagal Si as Sara.

Comments