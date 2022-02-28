‘Main Iska Badla Loongi’: Hira Mani to husband

Actor Hira Mani recently celebrated her birthday and the pictures of her celebrations with family were viral.

The 33-year-old, who plays the role of Muntaha in ARY Digital’s drama serial Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat took to social media application Instagram to post the birthday party pictures.

A picture showed her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani making her eat the birthday with his bare hands. The actor wrote she will take her revenge in March.

An image saw the cake on her face. She asked as to which one of her sons Muzammil and Ibrahim did this to her.

The Do Bol star is one of the most followed social media celebrities with millions of viewers. She takes to the visuals-sharing platform to post family pictures and BTS of projects.

The celebrity has received praise for her work in superhit projects namely Meray Paas Tum Ho along with Sun Yaara, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Do Bol and Ghalati.

He performance in Do Bol earned her a nomination for the Best Television Actress-critic award Pakistan International Screen Awards back last year.

In August, the celebrity was awarded the Global Women Media Award by the current Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarvar for her contribution to the country’s entertainment industry.

