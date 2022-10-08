Hira Mani flaunts elegance in latest saree pictures

Actor Hira Mani posted elegant pictures of her in a pink saree on social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral pictures showed Hira Mani, wife of her fellow actor Salman Saqib Sheikh, smiling while flaunting her elegance in a pink saree. The caption read, “What you do? I live ❤️😉”

Thousands of Instagram users liked the ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat‘ star’s photo gallery. They came up heartwarming comments to compliment her saree looks.

“Aww cuteness overload protection”

“Beautiful sareeee”

“So beautiful and pretty much sis”

“Saree suits you really well”

“Lookinggg prettyyyy😍😍”

The ‘Do Bol‘ star has millions of Instagram followers which makes her one of the most popular celebrities on the social media application. She shares pictures of herself along with her spending time with family and her professional endeavours.

The ‘Ghalati‘ star posted pictures of her in a black top with polka dots and jeans.

The celebrity has received praise for her work in superhit projects namely ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho‘ along with ‘Sun Yaara‘, ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘, ‘Do Bol‘ and ‘Ghalati‘.

Her performance in ‘Do Bol‘ earned her a nomination for the Best Television Actress-critic award Pakistan International Screen Awards back last year. She was awarded the Global Women Media Award by former Punjab government Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar the same year.

It is pertinent to mention that Hira Mani married Salman Saqib Sheikh in April 2008. They are parents to two boys, Muzammil and Ibrahim.

