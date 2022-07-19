Horrific pale creature spotted on camera, video goes viral

A video of a horrific creature moving around the backyard of a house in the United States is going viral on social media.

The viral video was a recording from a security camera outside a home in Kentucky state. The horrific creature approached the car slowly and carefully.

“You can see his face clearly,” the person who recorded the video said.

Here’s the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY. #cryptid pic.twitter.com/jCexxlQTA0 — Paranormality Magazine (@ParanormalityM) July 9, 2022

The video has more than millions of views and thousands of retweets.

Many of social media speculated that it was a bizarre creature while others thought the video was fake.

Earlier, an alien-like figure with long legs and arms was spotted at a bridge as one of the passers-by captured it on camera.

According to details, the incident was filmed on a bridge in Jharkhand state of India showing a strange figure with a skinny torso, pale white skin, and long spindly arms and legs roaming on the side of a road.

The video shows that the motorists were attracted towards the alien-like figure, with some of them trying to go past him while others were forced to stop and witness its acts.

Some motorcycles swerve and dodged the figure, which stops its slow trudge to stare at the passing people, who were presumably staring back, aghast.

