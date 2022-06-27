Viral: Hotel that ‘never lands’ set to fly 5,000 guests

Netizens were caught off guard when a video showing how a hotel which never lands went viral on social media platforms.

A foreign news channel stated that the AI-piloted aircraft Sky Cruise can accommodate 5,000 guests. It is designed by Hashem Al-Ghaili.

The jumbo aircraft has 20 nuclear-powered engines and never lands during its journey. The designer said the maintenance is done airborne.

He calls it the future of transport.

“All this technology and you still want pilots? I believe it will be fully autonomous,” he said.

The passengers can have a 360 view of the sky. The guest can avail facilities such as cinema, along with an eatery, conference halls, marriage halls and others.

The launch date has not been announced as yet.

The concept has got mixed responses from social media users.

“I feel like this is where all the rich people are going to hide during the apocalypse, and just fly around above all the rest of the world while everyone is fighting each other Mad Max-style,” a user wrote.

“I’m sure I would be able to afford a ticket for the lowest deck with no leg space and no access to the lounge,” quipped a second user.

