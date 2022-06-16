Giant alligator attacks man while taking pictures, horrific videos goes viral

Horrific videos of a giant alligator lunging at a man who was taking pictures in the United States is going viral across social media.

The viral videos, shared on Facebook by Foster Thorbjornsen, showed the reptile approaching the man while taking pictures at John S. Taylor Park. He looked away to see the camera lens just when the giant alligator lunged at him.

He recalled his ordeal in the Facebook post.

“While walking in a park yesterday near my home in Seminole, Florida, I saw a large alligator floating in a lake 20 feet from the shore,” he wrote. “He was the biggest alligator I have seen in the wild (8-10 feet long). I stopped to take close-up pictures of him with my zoom lens, while he stared back at me with cold dark menacing eyes.”

He added: “When I turned my gaze away from him to check my camera, he quickly swam to shore and charged at me, stopping when he was almost completely out of the water about 10 feet away from me. The timing of his charge was deliberate. He waited for me to turn and look away.”

He called the moment as nerve-wracking and intense. He added he took only a step or two back before taking more shaky footages and pictures.

“I wasn’t too worried though, because there was a steep embankment and a tree between him and me. It was only afterwards that I recalled reading a story about a man being killed by a large gator in this same park only two weeks ago when he foolishly entered the water to retrieve his frisbee,” he wrote.

