Viral: Huge Sturgeon fish spotted in North American river

A recent video of a 100-year-old Sturgeon fish, also known as the ‘living dinosaur’, swimming in a North American river has gone viral.

The biggest freshwater fish Sturgeons first appeared in the fossil record in the Triassic period and have not undergone any significant changes since.

The Sturgeon fish is called the ‘living dinosaur’ due to its Jurassic-era origins.

Despite being huge in size, the sturgeon does not cause any harm to humans, mainly because it is toothless. Sturgeon grows up to 7-10 feet on average, but in rare cases, they can grow up to 26 feet, according to Brittanica.

The recent video of a Sturgeon swimming in a North American river has been widely shared and has left netizens amazed at the huge size of the fish.

The video has gardened over 553,000 views on Twitter and has been liked by nearly 18,000 people.

Netizens were amazed by the v22 second video, one of them said, “Is that a sturgeon? I’ve only seen one in person while fishing for white bass in WI. A boat nearby caught one by accident and obviously let it go, but it looked like a living dinosaur. Creepy and huge!”

Another terrified user said, “That’s exactly what I picture when something brushes my leg in the water.😳.”

