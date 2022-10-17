Humaima Malick’s new pictures go viral

Actor and model Humaima Malick shared her new pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral pictures showed her dressed in a white outfit.

The pictures got thousands of likes from the visual-sharing application’s users. They showered their love toward the celebrity.

Humaima Malick is one of the most popular celebrities on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform for sharing pictures and videos of herself, her family members and professional front.

The celebrity, who started off as a model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actors of Pakistani television and cinema. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2014.

It is pertinent to mention, Humaima Malick slammed bloggers and influencers earlier this month for spreading fake news of her marriage.

“I salute those bloggers and media users who get viewership through their yellow journalism,” she mentioned in her Instagram statement over the matter, “I and my family feel ashamed when the news of my marriage make rounds online”.

She added that she requested the netizens to not drag spiritual figures in their gossip material.

