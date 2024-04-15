25.9 C
Human head found in apartment refrigerator

A man was charged with murder and robbery after a human head was found in an apartment’s refrigerator in Brooklyn, New York.

According to city police, Nicolas McGee, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon and also charged with robbery, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

The remains of 40-year-old Kawsheen Gelzer were found on January 22 in an apartment McGee shared with Heather Stines, 45, who was arrested on a charge of concealment of a human corpse, police said.

Police said they responded to a request for a wellness check at the apartment and found multiple black bags with body parts in the refrigerator and freezer. Medical examiners were later able to identify Gelzer through fingerprints, according to a criminal complaint.

Police did not provide additional details about the case, including how and when Gelzer was killed.

