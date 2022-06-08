VIRAL: Hundreds of cockroaches released during court hearing

A bizarre incident in the United States saw the release of hundreds of cockroaches inside a courtroom following an altercation during a hearing.

A foreign news agency reported that the scuffle broke out when a case was being heard against four arrested persons in Albany city of the New York state.

A defendant was filming the court proceedings and was told to stop. A scuffle broke out after which hundreds of cockroaches were released from the plastic bottle.

Related – Video: Flying cockroach causes panic, havoc in moving train

The courtroom was closed for the day for fumigation. An investigation was started.

A 34-year-old woman, who was in the audience, was arrested by court officers for charges related to the altercation, including disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence.

Related – Giant cockroach discovered from Indian ocean

She was later released but it was unclear if she got an attorney to speak on her behalf.

What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behaviour with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” the Office of Court Administration stated.

Comments