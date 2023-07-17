Ileana D’Cruz introduces ‘mystery’ boyfriend to fans

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz revealed her mystery boyfriend by sharing their “date night” pictures.

Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram to post three pictures from the romantic getaway. Her boyfriend, who sported a beard, wore a black shirt. She did not tag him in her post.

The ‘Phata Poster Nikla Hero‘ star, who is expecting her first child, was dolled up in a red spaghetti dress.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress posted a monochrome blurry picture of herself with him and opened up about how lucky she feels to be pregnant. She said that he has always been by her side.

“And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need at that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore,” she stated.

Through the post, Ileana D’Cruz put the rumours of her seeing fellow celebrity Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michael to rest.

The actress, who has mainly worked in South Indian cinema, made her Bollywood debut with ‘Barfi!’

She worked in the hits ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero‘, ‘Main Tera Hero‘, ‘Happy Ending‘, ‘Rustom‘, ‘Raid‘ and ‘The Big Bull’. Her upcoming films are ‘Unfair & Lovely‘ and ‘Lovers‘.