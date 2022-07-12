Imam-ul-Haq speaks up about his marriage plans

Pakistan’s left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq said he might be getting married within two years.

Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of former World Cup-winning batter and former coach Inzamam-ul-Haq, opened up about his marriage plans in the ARY Digital show Sports Room.

The left-arm batter said that his family is egging him to tie the knot. He added that they believe it is the best time for him to start the second innings of his life.

“I think, I am still getting experience of many things during my career. I want to be focused only on cricket right now,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imam Ul Haq (@imamulhaqofficial)

Imam-ul-Haq added: “Babar (Azam) and I observed that the married players usually remain busy with their families. After watching these players, I think, we are fine being single right now.”

Related – Hassan Ali gets hitched to Samiya Arzoo in Dubai

The 26-year-old from Lahore said he is an animal lover but is terrified of them. He admitted never going to the cattle farm to buy sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha.

The cricketer has represented the Green Caps in 68 international games across all three formats. He has scored 3,396 runs with 11 centuries and 18 fifties.

He has represented many sides throughout his career such as Pakistan Under-19s, Pakistan Under-23s, Baluchistan, Lahore Whites, Lahore Lions, Lahore Region Blues, Islamabad and others.

Comments