Viral: Imran Abbas goes skydiving in Dubai

A video of actor Imran Abbas’s skydiving expedition in Dubai is going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral video was shared by Galaxy Lollywood on social media.

In the clip, we see the Amanat star attached to his trainer. They jumped off the aircraft before he opened his arms to feel as if he was flying.

He made a perfect landing. He brushed his hair and gave a thumbs up to the camera. The video ended there.

The video got a huge response. It got millions of views with thousands of likes and comments from netizens. Imran Abbas was praised for his courage to do skydiving without any practice.

“He is really brave,” a netizen wrote. “Without regular training ye karna it’s not normal.” a user wrote while the other said they would like to conquer their fears this way.

The celebrity has proved himself as one of the most versatile actors. He can pull off both protagonist and negative roles without breaking a sweat.

He has received praise for his work in many serials such as Thora Sa Haq, Koi Chand Rakh, Noor ul Ain, Aitraz and others.

