Here is how Inaya Khan celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day in US

Actor Inaya Khan, who lives in the United States, on Thursday revealed how she celebrates independence day while staying abroad.

Inaya Khan appeared as a guest on ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan hosted by Nida Yasir.

The actor said Pakistan’s Independence Day is celebrated in a grand manner in the US. The Pakistani community organizes parades, where overseas Pakistanis sing songs and wave flags. People of all ages participate in the festivities, she added.

Previously, Inaya Khan had revealed that she was born in the United States and had a profound love for singing, which she learnt quite well. She forayed into acting and it will make it her first priority, she added.

The Khoat actor has millions of followers and shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenenings on the platform. She posted a picture of her from the set of her serial Mere Apne.

She had posted a dazzling picture of her in a black outfit.

Inaya Khan has proved herself as a talented actor with her works in serials Khoat and Mere Apne. She played the negative role of Maryam in the latter.

