Inaya Khan is a vision in purple dress; pictures, video go viral

Actor and model Inaya Khan has gained a lot of fame in a short period due to her chic looks and impeccable acting skills.

The actor, who looked ravishingly beautiful in a purple dress, captioned her post probably with her own quote “you can have anything you want in life if you dress for it”.

Her heartwarming post got rave reviews.

The celebrity has quite a following on the social media application Instagram with millions of followers. She posts pictures and videos for her fans to keep them updated about her personal and professional happenings.

Previously, Inaya Khan turned heads with clicks of her in a denim jacket with a black shirt and pants. Moreover, the pictures of her in a stylish green shirt and black pants made rounds too.

Inaya Khan shares motivational messages for people apart from posting visuals. The celebrity said people would know how to live their lives once they trust themselves more.

In an interview, the celebrity said she was born in the United States and loved singing, which she learnt well. The actor said she forayed into acting and then made it her priority.

