Inaya Khan wins social media with latest pictures

Actor Inaya Khan left netizens in awe with her latest pictures that are going viral across social media platforms.

The viral pictures showed Mere Apne star wearing an elegant kurta. The pictures got thousands of likes from the users of the picture and video-sharing application Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

The celebrity has quite a following on the social media application Instagram with millions of followers. She posts pictures and videos for her fans to keep them updated about her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her in a denim jacket with a black shirt and pants along with a pair of sunglasses. The celebrity had fingernails polished too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

Moreover, she turned heads with pictures of her in a stylish green shirt and black pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

Apart from posting pictures, Inaya Khan also shares words of wisdoms for the fans too. She wrote that people will know how to live their lives once they trust themselves more.

Inaya Khan had previously stated that she was born in the United States and had a profound love for singing, which she learnt quite well.

She admitted to foraying into acting and then made it her first priority.

