Boy gets stuck in shutter during alleged theft- VIRAL VIDEO

Unskillfulness or bad luck, a young boy got stuck between a shutter and a wall during an alleged burglary attempt at a clinic in the Indirapuram area of ​​Ghaziabad, India. A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media.

The incident occurred in the Indirapuram area’s Abhay Khand locality, where staff arriving to open the clinic in the morning noticed that the shutter would not move.

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a thief got his neck stuck in a clinic’s metal rolling shutter while breaking in last night. He hung there until afternoon, when firefighters rescued him using a ladder. pic.twitter.com/YnmrZT4IrO — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 11, 2026

Initially assuming it was a mechanical fault, they became concerned after hearing faint groaning sounds from inside.

Police and fire services were called to the scene after the unusual situation raised suspicion.

The rescue team entered the premises from the rear and discovered the boy wedged in a narrow gap, with part of his body inside the clinic and his head stuck tightly between the shutter and the wall.

The rescue team carried out a careful rescue operation using ladders and specialised tools.

In a viral video it shows that the teenager sustained facial injuries and bruises and was given first aid before being taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities said his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

Preliminary investigations suggest the boy may have attempted to enter the clinic during the night, possibly with the intention of theft.

He is believed to have become stuck while trying to squeeze through a partially raised shutter and was unable to free himself.

Police say further inquiries are underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and whether others may have been involved.

Police are now investigating further whether it was indeed an attempted robbery or if there was another aspect involved.

A video of the incident has since viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions. While some users expressed concern for the boy’s safety, others users shared humorous comments and memes.

The incident has also prompted discussion about urban security, surveillance, and the factors contributing to youth involvement in crimes.