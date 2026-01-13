Viral Video: Man brings snake to hospital after it bit him

Adventure, mental disorder or something else, a man has brought a snake in his pocket to the hospital in Mathura city of Uttar Pradesh state of northern India, claiming it had bitten him.

The incident, which was captured on video and later went viral on social media, involved a 39-year-old e-rickshaw driver identified as Deepak.

An e-rickshaw driver walked into Mathura’s district hospital with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket, which had allegedly bitten him, an official said on Tuesday.

The hospital official stated that an e-rickshaw driver walked into the district hospital seeking an anti-venom injection.

While being questioned by medical staff about the snakebite, he reportedly pulled a 1.5-foot-long snake from his jacket pocket and placed it back inside.

“The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger,” Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said. Police were called later, who rescued the snake.

Neeraj Agrawal added that there was suspicion the snake may have belonged to the man himself.