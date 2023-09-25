27.9 C
Gautam Gambhir shares 'disturbing video' of 'Kapil Dev'

By Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

India fans were shocked after former batter Gautam Gambhir’s disturbing video about legendary cricketer Kapil Dev went viral ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir shared the viral video on the social media application X, formerly Twitter. It showed the man in question, who highly resembled India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, being dragged into a house with his hands tied and mouth covered.

Gautam Gambhir asked netizens if they received such videos. He hoped that it wasn’t Kapil Dev and he is fine.

The video created buzz and has 3.3 million views. Social media said it was Kapil Dev’s doppelganger, while others believe it is a marketing stunt.

Kapil Dev is perhaps India’s most decorated cricketer. He represented his country in 356 international fixtures. He bagged 687 wickets and scored 9,031.

He struck 41 half-centuries and nine tons in his international career.

