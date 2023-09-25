Gautam Gambhir shares ‘disturbing video’ of ‘Kapil Dev’

India fans were shocked after former batter Gautam Gambhir’s disturbing video about legendary cricketer Kapil Dev went viral ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir shared the viral video on the social media application X, formerly Twitter. It showed the man in question, who highly resembled India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, being dragged into a house with his hands tied and mouth covered.

Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev 🤞and that Kapil Paaji is fine! pic.twitter.com/KsIV33Dbmp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2023

Gautam Gambhir asked netizens if they received such videos. He hoped that it wasn’t Kapil Dev and he is fine.

The video created buzz and has 3.3 million views. Social media said it was Kapil Dev’s doppelganger, while others believe it is a marketing stunt.

Advertisment 😅 — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) September 25, 2023

These ex cricketers are selling themselves for ad money. Some are selling gutkhas while others are doing these cheap ads. Shame — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) September 25, 2023

Disgusting way for viewership, atleast respect our legends 👍 — Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) September 25, 2023

What a disgusting way to make an ad . — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) September 25, 2023

AI generated lag rha — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) September 25, 2023

Kapil Dev is perhaps India’s most decorated cricketer. He represented his country in 356 international fixtures. He bagged 687 wickets and scored 9,031.

He struck 41 half-centuries and nine tons in his international career.

Related – Kapil Dev wants to slap Rishabh Pant, here’s why