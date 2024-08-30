WATCH: Indian embrace extreme weather with dance

A video has gone viral illustrating how people in Gujarat, India, have reconciled with the flash floods and heavy rainfall phenomenon, instead of worrying about the complexities of climate change, by celebrating traditional Gujarati folk dances and finding joy amid extreme weather events.

Heavy rains pounded Vadodara, an area of Gujarat, over the past week, leading to knee-deep flooding in parts of the state. But for the people of Gujarat, the relentless downpour was no deterrent to their festive spirit.

In Vadodara, a group of spirited locals took to the waterlogged streets to perform Garba, the traditional Gujarati folk dance, showcasing a unique blend of resilience and celebration in the face of climate change.

A video capturing this extraordinary scene has gone viral on social media, likely recorded during the Janmashtami festival. The footage shows men, women, and children wading through floodwaters with unabated enthusiasm, dancing to the rhythmic beats of Garba music blaring from speakers.

Their joyous performance amid such challenging circumstances highlights a distinct approach to coping with the increasingly unpredictable weather patterns brought on by global warming.

In another part of Vadodara, a group was seen preparing for the traditional dahi handi event, a key part of Janmashtami celebrations. Despite the flooded streets, they tied a pot on a rope adorned with balloons and danced and cheered in anticipation of breaking it, a tradition symbolising the playful exploits of Lord Krishna.

While the Garba dancers made the most of the situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the heavy rainfalls in the Saurashtra-Kachchh region are likely to intensify. The deep depression currently affecting the area is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm, with the potential to cause further disruption by Friday.

Despite a slight improvement in weather conditions in other parts of Gujarat, cities like Vadodara continue to grapple with a flood-like situation. Overflowing rivers have exacerbated the crisis, prompting ongoing rescue and relief operations by local authorities.

As climate change leads to more frequent and severe weather events, the people of Gujarat have found their own way to adapt—celebrating life’s moments, even in the midst of a deluge, with the age-old tradition of Garba.