VIRAL: Man impersonates girlfriend to give exam on her behalf

A high-level medical examination in Kotkapura, India became a comedy spectacle after officials caught a man who came dressed as his girlfriend to give the exam on her behalf.

A report by India news agency NDTV stated that Angrez Singh turned up at Kotkapura’s DAV Public School for a multi-purpose health workers exam, conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, dressed as his girlfriend Paramjit Kaur on January 7, 2024.

He donned a ladies’ suit accompanied by a bindi, lipstick and red bangles. Moreover, he used fake voter and identification documents to appear in the exam on his lover’s behalf.

The report quoted Police saying that Angrez Singh was caught in the act when his fingerprints did not match those of Paramjit Kaur during the verification process.

However, the stage was set for Punjab’s most unexpected comedy act as university officials quickly caught wind of the charade and filed a complaint with the police.

A complaint was filed against him after the man was apprehended. Paramjit Singh’s application was rejected as well.

