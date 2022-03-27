CWC22: India lose against South Africa after no-ball wicket; video goes viral

The video of India spinner Deepti Sharma’s wicket against South Africa being called a no-ball in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 is viral.

The viral video was shared on the social media application Instagram by the International Cricket Council following the fixture.

The drama unfolded when the Proteas, chasing a 275-run target, had to score seven runs to secure a win in the group stage fixture. India had to win the game to reach the semi-final stage.

If Mithali Raj’s side lost, they would get eliminated from the world championship.

The India captain gave the final over to spinner Deepti Sharma. Mignon du Preez took a single on the first delivery but Trisha Chetty got run out as they tried to complete the second.

Tail-ender Shabnim Ismail came on strike and gave the strike to Mignon du Preez. The latter went to hit the boundary for a six but got caught by Harmanpreet Kaur.

The umpires checked to see if it was a no-ball and Deepti Sharma’s foot was over the line. Shabnim Ismail took a run, giving the strike to Mignon du Preez to end the proceedings.

The side completed the run chase on the final delivery of the match after the former captain took a run to secure the thrilling win.

The result means Australia playing West Indies in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on March 30. South Africa will play England in the second semi on March 31 in Christchurch.

