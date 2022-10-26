T20 World Cup: India team allegedly served cold sandwiches after practice

The Indian cricket team were allegedly served cold sandwiches following a practice session for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against Netherlands in Australia.

A report stated that Rohit Sharma’s side got allegedly served cold sandwiches, falafel and fruits after coming back from one of their grilling training session.

However, many players refused to eat them and ordered meals in their hotel rooms.

Former Australia cricketer Stuart Law, speaking on CricTracker, called it a tradition. He drew comparison between hospitality in sub-continent countries and Australia.

“It’s traditional and part of the culture,” he said. “We grew up on cold sandwiches in lunch time. “I love the hosting in the subcontinent, not just India but everywhere you go, I mean Bangladesh have won four hosts. I get where you’re coming from, when you go to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, you are looked after that royalty. That’s how the players are perceived in those nations.”

The former cricketer said things are different in Australia.

“Not taking anything away from how they were treated in Australia but that’s just how it is. To travel 42 kms, I wouldn’t be going to practice sessions. I don’t think missing one training session will impact their preparation, they know how to play their game,” he added.

