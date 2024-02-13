Shocking: Woman becomes millionaire, landlord by forcing her children to beg

A shocking incident in India saw a woman becoming a millionaire and a landlord by forcing her children beg on the streets.

A report by Indian news agency Times of India stated that the incident happened in Indore. Authorities and NGO caught Indra Bai and her seven-year-old daughter on February 9th.

She was sent to jail on remand for making her children beg, and her daughter got placed in the care of the Non-Government Organization (NGO) Sanstha Pravesh.

Apart from the seven year old, Indra Bai has four more daughters,and she would make them beg in different areas.

During the investigation, Indra Bai told authorities they decided to beg as it was better than stealing. She revealed that she made INR250,000 in 45 days ahead of her arrest.

Moreover, she also confessed of making her children beg at Luv Kush square as the roads leads towards the Mahakal Lok temple in Ujjain.

She said the number of pilgrims increased and it was unlikely to refuse money to children and women seeking alms. She claimed her earnings increased to INR7.5 lacs.

Moreover, authorities recovered INR19,600 from her and INR600 from her daughter when they got caught. Moreover, she admitted that she also owns a two-storied house and an agricultural land in Rajasthan.

A volunteer from the welfare organization said that she sent INR1 lac out of the collected money to her familyand deposited INR50,000 in the bank.

Moreover, she has a good smartphone and her husband travels on a motorcycle. The officials said it was purchased with the money made from begging.

The authorities have contacted her husband and sought details of her bank account.