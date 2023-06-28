Rakul Preet Singh’s latest post is a winner

The latest pictures of Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh from the sets of Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT‘ are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rakul Preet Singh stepped up her Western glam in a gorgeous blue dress in the viral pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Her latest post has 350,000 likes and countless heartwarming comments.

The celebrity has an astounding 23.3 million Instagram followers. She avails the platform to share pictures and clips from her personal and professional lives.

Related – Rakul Preet Singh flaunts killer looks with latest pictures

Earlier, she stunned social media in a pink attire. Moreover, she flaunted gorgeousness with pictures of her in a blue kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On the acting front, Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut in ‘Yaariyan‘. She went on to star in ‘Aiyaary‘, ‘De De Pyaar De‘, ‘Marjaavaan‘, ‘Shimla Mirchi‘, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson‘, ‘Attack‘, ‘Runway 34‘, ‘Cuttputlli‘, ‘Doctor G‘, ‘Thank God‘ and ‘Chhatriwali‘.

Related – Rakul Preet Singh opens up on Box Office failure of her films

Last year, she was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over involvement in the 2017 Tollywood drug and money laundering case.

She was questioned in the same case in September 2021 by the ED, NCB (Narcotics Contol Bureau) in the Bollywood drugs-racket probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

About the case, the high-end narcotics ring, supplying LSD and MDMA, was busted in 2017, when customs officials in India seized drugs worth INR30 lac from musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others, and arrested them on the spot.