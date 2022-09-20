Wednesday, September 21, 2022
VIRAL: Indian players take food kept on toilet floor

A video of Indian women kabaddi players taking food from a toilet floor is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed hygiene being compromised with food items being in a toilet with open seats.

The players, taking part in an Under 16 women’s kabaddi tournament in Sharanpur city in Uttar Pradesh state, picked food from lavatory.

Moreover, the flour got kneaded in the lavatory and cooking oil was there too.

The video got thousands of views and likes with hundreds of retweets. They lashed out at the management for the incident.

An official Animesh Saxena got suspended after the video made rounds. On the other hand, he said he took the decision due to rain.

An investigation was launched. The state’s kabaddi association had organized the sub-junior girls tournament which was to be played from from 16 to 18 September. The food and stay arrangement for the players was made by the stadium staff itself.

