VIRAL: Indian players take food kept on toilet floor

A video of Indian women kabaddi players taking food from a toilet floor is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed hygiene being compromised with food items being in a toilet with open seats.

The players, taking part in an Under 16 women’s kabaddi tournament in Sharanpur city in Uttar Pradesh state, picked food from lavatory.

Moreover, the flour got kneaded in the lavatory and cooking oil was there too.

The video got thousands of views and likes with hundreds of retweets. They lashed out at the management for the incident.

Sadly this is the plight in most trains as well and food served to children under mid day meals scheme. In Bangalore too, many small eateries lack basic facilities. Worst is pani puri vendors. Realizing this, best place to have food is at home or carry lunch with u. Really sad — Jayatheertha (@Jayatheertha2) September 20, 2022

Ye UP ka sports minister ko b yha se ek thali lgwa kar bhijwa dena chaiye ..@myogiadityanath @yadavakhilesh @jayantrld@IPSinghSp @ManojSinghKAKA opposition walo mudde uthao ..

jinda kaume 5 saal ka intezaar nhi karti .. — Manoj Kumar (@ManojkrJr) September 19, 2022

With these conditions ,should we expect Gold medals in Olympics or in any International games ….???@Neeraj_chopra1

Your views on this….??? — Under_Progress (@AbNhi_TohKb) September 19, 2022

Who does such thing?😷 — Saba (@Saba09015938) September 19, 2022

Nation which can not respect and give good amenities to sportspersons, can never produce good sportspersons. — Harinder Lamba (@harinlamba) September 20, 2022

An official Animesh Saxena got suspended after the video made rounds. On the other hand, he said he took the decision due to rain.

An investigation was launched. The state’s kabaddi association had organized the sub-junior girls tournament which was to be played from from 16 to 18 September. The food and stay arrangement for the players was made by the stadium staff itself.

