Viral: Indian policeman tossed into air by stray bull attack

A recent video of a stray bull in the Indian capital Delhi hitting and tossing a policeman in the air has gone viral.

The cop can be seen crossing a road as the bull is seen coming from the other side of the road.

A stray bull attacking a human is something highly uncommon, as they usually just roam around looking for something to eat. But in this particular viral video, a bull surprisingly hits a policeman into the air. This video has been widely shared over social media platforms.

A Delhi cop was attacked by a bull on Thursday evening in the city’s Dayalpur area. The constable is fine now and has been discharged from the hospital pic.twitter.com/T0SnnE7sJu — Abhimanyu Kulkarni (@SansaniPatrakar) April 2, 2022

The bull suddenly turns violent and attacks the cop from behind, tossing him into the air. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The cop, identified as Gyan Singh, was shortly moved to a hospital. According to the details, the cop did not suffer any major injuries.

Many people have criticized the local administration for incidents. One user wrote, ”Will the Supreme mayor of Delhi and the country’s home minister apologise to this police constable. Accountability for both policing and stray animals now lies with him.”

Will the supreme mayor of Delhi and country’s home minister apologise to this police constable. Accountability for both policing and stray animal now lies with him. https://t.co/tbwEWGqLVR — Hrid Bijoy (@BijoyHrid) April 3, 2022

