Indian reporter’s Ukraine war reporting becomes meme

The video of an Indian reporter’s over-enthusiastic style of on-field reporting on the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became a meme.

In the viral video, the journalist walks around by taking big dramatic steps and making over-the-top gestures.

The video also sees animated helicopters flying across the screen.

The eye-catching video made rounds on Twitter. It became an instant hit wih its millions of views and more than a thousand shares.

However, the video came under the radar of trollers as they came up with all kinds of renditions. They replaced the original audio with parts of rap songs.

Illegal Weapon 2.0 feat. Republic Bharat.😉 pic.twitter.com/TiYGpDGsMM — Desi Batman (@I_Em_Vengeance) April 18, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has left countless dead and displaced, is perhaps the most talked-about global issue. The issue is being reported by journalists across the world.

