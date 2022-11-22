Indian show’s illogical kite rescue scene goes viral

An illogical scene from the Indian show “Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani” went viral on social media and netizens in splits.

The viral scene showed the male protagonist and his family flying a kite with the female character, presumably the antagonist, on a balcony.

She cuts the rope and he falls from the balcony. He somersaulted towards the ground as his family watched in horror. However, the female lead, Paro, jumped from the balcony like Superman to save him.

Paro manages to catch him mid-air and also latched onto the kite that the antagonist was flying.

The users of the social media application Twitter came up with memes and hilarious comments about the scene.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood and Indian shows come with content which can challenge anything from physics to human behaviour to intelligence every time.

An illogical scene from the 1996 Bollywood film Sapoot went viral on social media. It showed actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s characters trying to stop a woman from jumping from a building.

The crying woman was telling them not to come closer to her. She falls despite all their efforts to save her. As the woman goes down, their characters yell “statue” before doing the gesture.

