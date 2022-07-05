Viral: Indian Kerala siblings win the internet with ‘Pasoori’ rendition

Another day, another cover of the viral track ‘Pasoori’! This time a rendition is presented by a siblings trio hailing from the Kerala region of India.

Even after five months of the original release, the most listened to and watched track of Coke Studio 14 doesn’t seem to slow down and is getting a new rendition with each passing day. The track has managed to transcend borders between neighbouring countries.

A new soulful take on the upbeat track is presented by Razik siblings, Durra, Dana and Thooba who hail from the Thalassery district of Kerala, India. Dana Razik, a popular singer who goes by the same name on her YouTube channel frequently shares covers of trending songs on the video application.

This time, she has collaborated with her siblings for the rendition of Ali Sethi, Shae Gill’s banger. Not only the soothing vocals of the Razik trio but also the earthy cinematography of the video shot in an art gallery managed to amuse the audiences against the Punjabi folk tune of ‘Pasoori’.

The now-viral video which premiered on the social video platform is close to hitting a million milestone and has received thousands of likes on the cover as well.

Razik is known for her covers in multiple regional languages, predominantly in Marathi. She has also bagged several state-level awards for her musical stint.

