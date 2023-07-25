Watch: Indian soldier molests woman in Manipur grocery store

An Indian soldier was suspended after videos of him molesting a woman in India’s violence-hit Manipur state went viral on social media.

An Indian news agency reported that the despicable incident happened at a grocery store in Imphal West district.

The CCTV videos showed the Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Satish Prasad, dressed in his uniform and carrying his rifle, abusing the woman.

In Manipur, a distressing incident was captured on CCTV camera, revealing men in uniform @Spearcorps , who are meant to safeguard the civilian population, openly harassing young girls in a departmental store during broad daylight. This raises a significant question regarding the… pic.twitter.com/FGHgI4mWfU — TWADDLE (@THETWITSORM) July 24, 2023

The woman filed a complaint against the BSF officer, who was arrested the same day of the incident. Disciplinary action is being taken against the harasser.

The incident happened a week after two women were paraded naked in the state’s Thoubal district before being allegedly gang-raped.

The video sparked a massive outrage. So far, seven people have been arrested in the case, of whom one is a juvenile.

“The state police is making all efforts to identify the remaining culprits by raiding the suspected hideouts of those who have been identified,” a senior officer, in charge of the probe, said.

The violence in Manipur, prompted by a dispute over access to government jobs and other perks, has seen homes and churches torched, with tens of thousands of people fleeing to government-run camps.

The clashes between vigilante gangs from rival communities have pitted the majority Meitei, who are mostly Hindus and live in and around Imphal, against the mainly Christian Kuki in the surrounding hills.

The Kuki community had protested Meitei demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action.

This also stoked long-held fears among the Kuki that the Meitei might also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for them and other tribal groups.