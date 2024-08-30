Woman accuses delivery guy of stealing laptop

If you have ever sent something by courier, you most likely didn’t give the security of your belongings much thought but a delivery became a nightmare for an Indian couple.

Recently, Nishitha Gudipudi, a resident of Hyderabad, posted on LinkedIn about a terrifying event that made her caution others about the possible dangers of utilizing courier service.

Nishitha claimed that her husband made a reservation with a local courier to have his rucksack picked up from one office and delivered to another in Madhapur.

“The delivery guy picked up the bag, and half way through looks like opened and checked that there’s a laptop in it and switched off his phone. He basically stole the laptop and initially we thought okay partially error at our end too to use genie to deliver the laptop but how things took a turn after is what really surprised and scared us,” she wrote.

They contacted customer service and received a very unsettling response. The woman claimed that the courier service offered the couple two different images and asked them to identify which one was the culprit after they were unable to identify the delivery person.

When the delivery guy was eventually reached over WhatsApp, things got rather serious. The man stated that his login had been used by a friend, and he would investigate.

The same number sent the pair a WhatsApp message shortly after, requesting that they return the laptop for Rs 15,000.

Since then, Nishitha’s post has gone viral, sparking questions about the security and safety of utilising the delivery services.