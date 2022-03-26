Viral: Indian woman dies while exercising in gym

A recent video of a woman passing away while exercising in a gym in Bangalore India has gone viral.

According to details, a woman named Vinay Kumari was in the middle of her exercise in a local Bangalore gym when she abruptly collapsed and passed away.

The video of the 44-year-old’s surprising demise has gone viral over the internet.

Watch the Video Here:

The incident was caught in the CCTV camera installed inside the gym. In the video, other people can be seen approaching the woman and trying to help but it had been too late.

According to Indian media, the woman used to work in a private firm named IDC and had come to exercise after completing her night shift duty.

The reason behind the woman’s demise has not been diagnosed yet. The police say that the body has been sent for a post mortem.

Also Read: Man walks 10km carrying daughter’s dead body

Social media users have been shocked to see the surprising death of the woman in the gym and have also speculated about what might have caused the incident.

One user commented on the video “High workout is very dangerous at the age of 40 above.”

While another user said, “The reason is pre-workout or caffeine, which makes you push beyond your limits you won’t even feel it until something like this happens.”

Comments