VIRAL: Indian women cricketers playing with Bisma Maroof’s daughter

A heartwarming video has won the hearts of netizens in which the Indian women’s cricketers playing with Bisma Maroof’s seven-month-old daughter.

Indian players were spotted playing with the baby girl Fatima when Bisma Maroof was busy with the post-match press conference.

Fatima was being looked after by a member of the Pakistan support staff.

Pakistan lost to India by 107 runs in their inaugural game at the ICC Women’s world cup 2022.

Indian players Ekta Bisht and pacer Jhulan Goswami were smitten with Fatima and she also seemed to enjoy their attention.

The video has gotten over 1100 retweets and over 6000 likes since it was uploaded today.

Fans were fascinated to see Indo-Pak players sharing smiles and having a good time with each other one Twitter user said that “there is no hate no politics just pure love for little fairy. Love from Pakistan.”

Another user tweeted that “this is the beauty of sport that brings peace, friendship, unity no matter whatever the country you belong to.” The user commented that “the bond between Pakistanis and Indians is above all hate and war.” Also Read: Women cricketers sing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ to celebrate victory against WI The expression of love for Fatima by the Indian woman cricketers, after winning the match has also won the hearts of the Pakistani people. “It’s the most beautiful video on the internet right now,” wrote another user. Bismah Maroof made her comeback to international cricket in this world after her maternity leave in April 2021. Her last international game was back in 2019, at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof had embraced motherhood and gave birth to Fatima on August 30, 2021.

