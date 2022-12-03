Trailer of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ released

The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood movie “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is going viral on social media platforms.

The story of the film is kept secret.

Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/GNKemfnBN2 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) December 1, 2022

Harrison Ford returns to play the adventurer Indiana Jones. The cast also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, John Rhys-Davies, Olivier Richters and Jill Winternitz playing Helena, Voller, Klaber, Basil, Sallah, Actor and Pan Am Stewardess.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny“, which will release on June 30 next year, is directed by James Mangold. He is also involved in writing along with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, Philip Kaufman and George Lucas.

Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall produced the film. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are executive producers.

John Williams has provided the music score.

