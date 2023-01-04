Thursday, January 5, 2023
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

India’s BSF launched probe into dog’s impregnation

test

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) had opened a court inquiry into one of its female sniffer dogs delivering three puppies.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv  

According to an Indian news agency, a deputy commandant had to submit the report to the Summary Court of Inquiry (SCOI) at Station Head Quarters BSF Shillong.

A senior BSF officer said the female dogs are supervised by their handlers at all times and undergo regular medical checkups. 

“These dogs are never brought into contact with other dogs. And breeding is performed under the supervision of a veterinary doctor,” an official said.

The dog was on duty at the India-Bangladesh border.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.