India’s BSF launched probe into dog’s impregnation

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) had opened a court inquiry into one of its female sniffer dogs delivering three puppies.

According to an Indian news agency, a deputy commandant had to submit the report to the Summary Court of Inquiry (SCOI) at Station Head Quarters BSF Shillong.

A senior BSF officer said the female dogs are supervised by their handlers at all times and undergo regular medical checkups.

“These dogs are never brought into contact with other dogs. And breeding is performed under the supervision of a veterinary doctor,” an official said.

The dog was on duty at the India-Bangladesh border.

