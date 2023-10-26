WATCH: Influencer drops $1 million from helicopter

Czech Republic influencer and TV host Kamil Bartoshek, also known as Kazma, delighted people after he dropped $1 million from a helicopter near the town of Lysa nad Labem.

The influencer initially planned to award the entire sum to one lucky winner. Participants were required to crack a code embedded in Kazma’s movie ‘Onemanshow: The Movie’ to locate the money. However, no one was able to solve the riddle.

Kazma then came up with an alternate plan and decided to divide the money among all the contestants who had signed up.

At six in the morning on Sunday, he sent them an email with encrypted information about where he would drop the money. Keeping his promise, he arrived at the designated spot and at the specified time with a helicopter.

Kazma shared the video on his official Instagram account and captioned it as, ”The first real MONEY RAIN in the world! $1000000 dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic and no one has died or got injured. ”

‘In a few days, a cargo helicopter will fly over the Czech Republic. It will have a container under it with a million dollars in dollar bills. This container has a giant door at the bottom. And in an instant, the door of this container will open somewhere over the Czech Republic. When and where this will happen, only those who have activated their card will know a few hours in advance,” announced Kazma before the set due date.

As money rained from the sky, thousands of people who had gathered in the field, collected all the banknotes in less than an hour in plastic bags.

In a video posted online, people can be seen running through a field with bags, trying to collect as many one-dollar bills as possible. Some even brought umbrellas, to grab as much money as possible most easily.

According to Czech influencer, the one-dollar bills were collected by about 4000 people.