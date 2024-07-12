VIDEO: Intense fight between metro train passengers

An intense fight broke out between two passengers of a crowded metro train in India’s Bengaluru as video of the incident went viral.

The two men could be seen exchanging insults and physical blows in the video. This wasn’t just a little altercation; both parties were striking each other viciously during the battle.

Thankfully other travelers prompt action helped defuse the tense situation before it became worse.

Although the precise cause of the altercation is still unknown, it is believed that the two travelers became very heatedly upset about pushing and shoving in the crowded cabin.

The metro officials are currently conducting investigations to ascertain the specific cause and timing of the incident.

They plan to strengthen security inside trains in order to prevent any future altercations as a solution to this problem. The authorities are acting proactively to guarantee the security and welfare of travelers.