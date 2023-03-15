iPhone camera hack takes social media by storm, video goes viral

A video showing how the background of a picture captured from an iPhone camera lens can be enlarged is going viral.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by photographer Chris Priestley.

The caption read, “Supersize the backgrounds in your image with this quick tip! Use the 3x lens on your iPhone camera to enlarge your background subjects. This is a great tool for your holiday snaps! 📸”

In the video, we can see how the iPhone camera lens is being used to the optimum. It is pertinent to mention that the users of Apple phones miss out on the opportunity of capturing pictures’ backgrounds.

It can be enhanced through a simple trick. iPhone users only have to put the 3x lens on the cellphone’s camera in action and it supersizes what is in the background.

Last year, iPhone 14 users complained of their phone’s camera shaking and making strange noises when opened.

Many users had shared videos and complaints about their phone’s problems. An Apple YouTuber shared a video in which the camera is fuzzy and makes grinding noises when he opens the visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

It looked like the error does not affect the iPhone 14 camera application and related to third-party applications such as Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and others till now.

