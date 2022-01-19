VIRAL: Iqra, Yasir share glimpses from Thailand getaway

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain shared quite a few glimpses from their short vacation to Thailand, which went viral on social media.

One of the most loved couples of showbiz, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain who are currently enjoying their trip to Thailand, have been sharing sneak peeks of the exotic location on their respective Instagram handles.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor took to the photo and video sharing site earlier this week to share a selfie with her husband from Phuket, whereas another post shared by the celeb featured ‘2 moods’ of her.

Late night on Tuesday, Iqra reposted a picture from her friend Rida Umer, a runner-up of Mrs. Pakistan USA in 2019, that sees the ladies dressed as lifeguards, with neon tee and boxer braids, as they both posed for a snap at Patong beach.

Yasir shared a series of posts as well from the holiday on the social app, a couple of group selfies followed by an aesthetic capture with Iqra ‘in the middle of the sea’ as they enjoyed a water sport.

The ‘Lahore se Aagey’ actor posted a funny 14-second clip of wife Iqra as she had a chat with an elephant. “Is ne hathi se itni beaten ki k woh tang agaya. End mai hathi ne mazrat ki aur kaha bibi tu utar ja”, the caption on the video read.

The duo also shared snippets of Yasir’s cooking endeavors from the trip on their stories, and we must say, those meals looked quite appetizing.

