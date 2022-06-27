Viral: Irfan Pathan agitated after child praises Babar Azam

The video seeing former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan getting agitated over a child’s praises on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is going viral.

The viral video sees saw him saying the Karachi Kings captain tops the list of his favourite cricketer as he is magnificent. He said India batter, Virat Kohli, at second.

Irfan Pathan then asked why Virat Kohli was on top of his list.

This. The kid confidently ranks Babar Azam and Virat Kohli in front of Irfan Pathan on his show. 👑🐐pic.twitter.com/3gKRRuHJsZ — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) June 25, 2022



Babar Azam has proved himself a powerhouse in international and domestic cricket with his leading skills and performance.

The right-handed batter represented Green Shirts in 203 fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) and has 9,979 runs to his name. He has 24 centuries and 66 half-centuries to his name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

He played 219 T20 matches and scored 7,880 in his career. He has made six centuries and 67 half-centuries in the format.

Babar has scored the most runs (1,038) in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League by a captain and has also scored the most centuries (6).

Related – Babar Azam wants World Cup glory to fulfil boyhood dreams

The right-handed batter recently achieved a unique milestone as he became the first batter to score nine consecutive half-centuries across all formats amid his brilliant run in the home ODI series against West Indies earlier this month.

The top-ranked T20I batter, who shattered many records in the shortest format of the game, is also the quickest player to score a landmark 2,500 runs in a mere 62 innings, surpassing India’s Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in 68 innings.

Comments