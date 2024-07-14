WATCH: Irfan Pathan’s interaction with Younis Khan’s son captured in viral video

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan’s interaction with ex-Pakistan skipper Younis Khan’s son after the WCL 2024 final went viral on social media.

The archrivals faced each other in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) at Edgbaston a day earlier, when India Champions beat Pakistan Champions by five wickets.

Set to chase 157, India Champions knocked the winning runs with five balls to spare when Irfan Pathan hit Sohail Tanvir for a four. Ambati Rayudu smashed 50 off 30, hitting two sixes and five fours.

Players and their families interacted after the final as Younis Khan can be seen in the viral video introducing his son to Pathan.

The Indian all-rounder was shown in the video consoling Khan’s son, who according to him looked visibly sad after Pakistan Champions lost the WCL 2024 final.

The viral video showed Irfan Pathan telling the former Pakistan captain’s son that winning and losing is a part of the game.

“Haar jeet chalti rehti hai bhai (Winning and losing is part of the game),” he said.

In the WCL 2024 final, Younis Khan’s decision to bat first after winning the coin toss did not bear fruits for the Pakistan Champions as they put a par total on the board.

The Indian bowlers restricted the Khan-led side to 156 in their 20 overs as Anureet Singh was the star with the ball for India Champions while Vinay Kumar, Pawan Negi and Irfan Pathan chipped in with a wicket apiece.