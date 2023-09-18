VIRAL: Ishan Kishan mimics Virat Kohi; here’s what happened next

The Indian cricket team showed a brilliant performance defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final which was held in Colombo, on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were in high spirits as they managed to secure their eighth Asia Cup title, sealing the match in less than three hours.

After defeating Sri Lanka, Ishan Kishan – who opened the innings in the run-chase – challenged his teammate Virat Kohli in a mimicry battle just after the post-match presentation.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, in which the left-hander batsman was seen copying Kohli’s walking style in front of other teammates, while Virat Kohli countered Kishan by mimicry his walking stylee

Watch video here: