Jan Rambo’s dance video goes viral

A video of veteran actor Afzal Khan aka Jan Rambo dancing with fellow celebrity Saud Qasmi and son Ahsan Khan is going viral.

The viral video of Jan Rambo along with Saud Qasmi and son Ahsan Khan successfully doing the Habi dance challenge on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Khan (@itsahsanrollin)

The celebrity’s clip got thousands of likes from netizen. They showed their love toward the celebrity with their comments.

“Rambo ka koi match nahi hai boss (I could not take my eyes off Rambo).”

“No one can beat Rambo in expression (No one can beat Rambo when it comes to expressing emotions).”

“Rambo always steals the show!”

“Sab se achay Rambo uncle lag rahe hain (Rambo is looking the best).”

“Rambo is doing it with so much ease!!! (It) can be seen through his facial expressions.”

It is pertinent to mention that “Guest House” star has quite a following on Instagram. Previously, he posted a video on the rising petrol prices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jan Rambo (@janrambo.official)

Afzal Khan is one of the most celebrated celebrities of the country. His sublime peformances in several dramas and films.

