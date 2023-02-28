Janice Tessa breaks the internet with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actress Janice Tessa are going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The ‘Habs‘ star shared her pictures on her Instagram account. The clicks showed her flaunting western looks in a t-shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

She used heart emoji as the caption.

Thousands of Instagram followers complimented her looks and pictures with their likes and comments.

The actor is one of the most prolific celebrities on social media application platforms. She shares visuals of her professional and personal happenings via clicks and clips for the fans.

Earlier, the celebrity posted pictures of her in a flower-printed black shalwar kurta. She used an emoji as the photo album’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

On the acting front, she made her acting debut in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Habs‘. The drama’ story centred around a loving couple that tried to make it through the misunderstandings created by unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.

Janice Tessa’s character was that of Zoya Sadiq, the youngest sister to the lead protagonist Ayesha (Ushna Shah).

Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah played leading roles. Apart from Janice Tessa, the cast also featured Ayesha Omar, Dania Enwer, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, Imran Aslam and others.

Aliya Makdoom wrote and Mushaddiq Malek directed the show.

