Janice Tessa shares BTS from ‘Hasrat’ sets: See pictures

Showbiz starlet Janice Tessa treated her thousands of Instagram followers with more behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her on-air serial ‘Hasrat’.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Janice Tessa aka Fabiha of ‘Hasrat’ dropped a bunch of sun-kissed selfies from the shoot of her new serial. “No matter what the circumstances are, Fabiha always manages to be in her charm,” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery and added hashtags like ‘on set life’ and ‘behind the scenes’.

Earlier she also posted pictures with the director of the project Meesam Nazar and hailed him as “The real hero.”