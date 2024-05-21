Janice Tessa shares BTS from ‘Hasrat’ sets: See pictures

Showbiz starlet Janice Tessa treated her thousands of Instagram followers with more behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her on-air serial ‘Hasrat’.
Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Janice Tessa aka Fabiha of ‘Hasrat’ dropped a bunch of sun-kissed selfies from the shoot of her new serial. “No matter what the circumstances are, Fabiha always manages to be in her charm,” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery and added hashtags like ‘on set life’ and ‘behind the scenes’.
Earlier she also posted pictures with the director of the project Meesam Nazar and hailed him as “The real hero.”
Thousands of her fans liked the posts and dropped endearing comments for both Tessa and Fabiha.
Pertinent to note here that the daily serial co-stars Tessa with popular actors Fahad Sheikh and Kiran Haq. The supporting cast of the play features Subhan Awan, Rubina Ashraf, Samhan Ghazi and child actor Hoorain among others.
Helmed by the eminent drama director Meesam Nazar Naqvi (of ‘Mayi Ri’ fame), the intriguing plot of the play is penned by Rakshanda Rizvi, whereas, Big Bang Productions of Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi backs the title.
