Janice Tessa’s latest picture goes viral

The latest picture of actor and model Janice Tessa is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral picture on Instagram showed Janice Tessa dressed in a black sleeveless. She captioned the click with a transparent heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

Her latest snap was liked by thousands of the application’s users.

She has millions of followers on the visual-sharing format. She keep them updated about her personal and professional happenings through pictures and clips.

Earlier, Janiuce Tessa showed off her girl-next-door look by slipping into a printed, layered midi dress paired with a straw hat and clear sandals. She looked fresh, with minimal makeup and beachy waves, to pose by bicycle in a park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

On the professional front, Janice Tessa is currently being seen as Zoya in “Habs” – the youngest sister to lead protagonist Ayesha (Ushna Shah).

Actor-director Musaddiq Malek has helmed the direction of the project, which stars A-listers Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah in lead roles, along with Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, and Imran Aslam.

