Janice Tessa wows social media with latest video

The latest video of actor Janice Tessa is going viral on the visual sharing social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on the visual-sharing application showed her posing before the camera wearing a black outfit without makeup and jewellery.

She flips her hair and tosses her head. We then see the actor in a white top, denim jeans and red lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

The clip got thousands of likes from its users. They wrote heartwarming comments.

Janice Tessa is popular on social media application platforms. The celebrity takes to the interactive platform to post visuals of her personal and professional happenings.

Here are some of her viral pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

On the acting front, Janice Tessa played the role of Zoya in the super hit serial ‘Habs‘. The drama told the story of a loving couple that tried to make it through the misunderstandings created by unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.

Her character was that of Zoya Sadiq, the youngest sister to the lead protagonist Ayesha (Ushna Shah).

Related – ‘Habs‘ star Janice Tessa opens up on ‘colourism’ in industry

Moreover, she made her singing debut. She released the music video of her version of the song ‘Zara Zara Behekta Hai‘ from the Bollywood film ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANICE TESSA🥀 (@janice_tessa)

Comments