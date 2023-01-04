Japanese man spends Rs5.1m to look like wolf

A Japanese man spent 3,000,000 yen (Rs5.1 million) to transform himself into a wolf which walks on its hind legs.

According to a foreign news agency, the customer – who wished not to be named -approached a company Zeppet for the order. It is known for making realistic sculptures and costumes for the filming industry.

The company shared the pictures that went viral on its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 特殊造型ゼペット (@zeppet_jp)

The man said he came up with the idea because of his love for wildlife and models shown in shows and films. The man added he had dreamt of being one someday.

“We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications,” he added. The man said he was amazed by the final result.

“At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to ‘look like a real wolf walking on hind legs’ was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined,” he further added.

“Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer’s comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer’s comfort,” he said.

