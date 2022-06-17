Family affair: Jason Roy clean bowled by cousin in international match

England batter Jason Roy was clean bowled by his cousin Shane Snater during the first ODI against the Netherlands and its video goes viral on social media.

The viral video showed the opening batter trying to drive the ball. It swings in and hits the stumps.

It was posted on Twitter by the England Cricket on Twitter. It has thousands of likes with some amusing comments.

Early wicket for the hosts as Jason Roy is dismissed by his cousin 😬 Watch Live: https://t.co/oHQ2mCZ6bu 🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/879XDhx7r9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

By his cousin oh that would be a play ground disaster when you get bowled by your cousin. 🤣 — Sapumal Herathge 💛💙🪔🕯🇱🇰 (@SapumalHerathge) June 17, 2022

Is Snater Roy’s cousin? … if only someone had mentioned it — Matt Daubney 🏏 (@MatthewDaubney) June 17, 2022

Shane Snater just bowled his cousin Jason Roy. They’re mums are sisters from Zimbabwe. Today, the Dutch Cousin took down the English one. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 17, 2022

Jason Roy is bowled for one off 7 balls by his cousin Shane Snater! Certainly not the Roy i knew😷#NEDvENG — Ayesha (@JoeRoot66Fan) June 17, 2022

England, batting first, set the world record for the highest total in an ODI with 498-4 in the fixture thanks to centuries by Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, and wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler scored centuries.

England do love to score 𝐁𝐈𝐆 in ODI cricket 💥 #NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/78n68elF1p — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2022

Jos Buttler remained unbeaten at 162 from 70 balls with seven boundaries and 14 sixes to his name.

Dawid Malan scored 109-ball 126 after hitting nine fours and three maximums. Opening batter Phil Salt contributed 122 runs off 93 balls after scoring 14 boundaries and three maximums.

Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten half-century with his 22-ball 66 with six boundaries and as many six.

England broke their previous record of 481-6 which they had set against Australia in 2018.

